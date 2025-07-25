Sign inSubscribe
BYD launches Pakistan’s first plug-in hybrid pickup, the Shark 6 PHEV, for Rs19.95 million

Hybrid-powered Shark 6 enters competitive pickup segment, offering premium comfort and dual-drive practicality

By Monitoring Desk

BYD Pakistan has officially launched the Shark 6 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), marking the country’s first plug-in hybrid in the pickup truck segment. Priced at Rs19.95 million, the Shark 6 aims to deliver a blend of electric efficiency and conventional power, setting it apart in a market traditionally dominated by diesel workhorses.

Auto sector analysts and company officials say the Shark 6 PHEV could fill a longstanding gap by offering greater comfort, high-end features, and versatility compared to conventional pickups. The hybrid setup is particularly suited to Pakistan’s challenging road conditions and underdeveloped EV charging infrastructure, allowing drivers to switch between electric and fuel-powered modes as needed.

With its launch, the Shark 6 joins an increasingly competitive segment that includes the JAC T9, Isuzu D-Max, and Toyota’s Hilux Revo and Rocco—signaling heightened competition in a space that has largely remained conventional until now.

Monitoring Desk
