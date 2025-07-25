Govt earns Rs 46.73 billion from scrap sale of defunct power plants

ISLAMABAD:The Power Division announced on Friday that the government has earned Rs46.73 billion through the successful sale of scrap from 61 defunct government-owned thermal power plants.

According to the Power Division, the auction process was carried out in two phases. Experts from the State Bank of Pakistan helped determine the reserve price, which was set at Rs45.817 billion. The final sales price surpassed expectations, reaching Rs46.73 billion.

In the first phase, scrap from 31 units was sold for Rs8.475 billion against a reserve price of Rs7.593 billion. All contracts with successful private bidders have been finalized.

In the second phase, 30 additional units were sold for Rs38.255 billion, marginally above the reserve price of Rs38.224 billion. This phase also concluded with the execution of all agreements.

Among the power plants included in the second phase were Jamshoro Block I & II, Guddu II, Sukkur, Quetta, Muzaffargarh Block I & II, and Faisalabad. The permanent staff from these decommissioned plants is being redeployed across various electricity distribution companies to utilize their skills more effectively.

A spokesperson for the Power Division emphasized that these outdated and idle plants had long burdened the national exchequer, costing billions annually. With their successful offloading, the government has eliminated recurring expenses and capacity charges that were previously passed on to electricity consumers through their monthly bills.

Industry sources said that the initiative, undertaken under the directives of the Prime Minister, is a significant reform milestone. It will not only relieve fiscal pressure but it also offers direct benefits to consumers, marking a practical step toward long-term energy sector sustainability.