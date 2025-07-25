Gwadar Port to generate over $850 million annually through fisheries and dates, says Maritime Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, on Friday highlighted that Gwadar Port has the potential to generate over $850 million annually by focusing on value-added fisheries and date exports. The minister shared these insights during a high-level meeting on the operationalisation of Gwadar Port, attended by officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and representatives from key ministries, including Gwadar Port Authority, Commerce, Industries, and Communications.

Gwadar Port, located in Balochistan, holds significant strategic and economic importance, being a vital part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Minister Junaid emphasised the role of fisheries and dates as the region’s main economic drivers. He noted the potential to enhance fish production through local value addition by upgrading fish processing units and promoting packaging and processing before export.

He pointed out that Balochistan’s coastline accounts for 76.2% of Pakistan’s total coastal length, but its fish production remains underutilised, with an estimated annual fish catch potential of 300,000 tons. Proper value addition in this sector could generate approximately $645 million annually, though current production lags due to outdated technology and regulatory challenges.

Turning to the dates sector, the minister highlighted that Panjgur and Turbat districts together produce more than 225,000 tons of dates annually, over half of Pakistan’s total production. With value addition, the sector has the potential to generate up to $200–205 million in revenue each year.

To support trade and improve connectivity, PIA will increase its weekly flights to Gwadar from one to three. Additionally, there are discussions about introducing chartered flights for businesspersons and investors to ease travel to the region.

The minister’s plan aims to unlock the full potential of Gwadar’s resources, with a focus on economic sustainability and improving business infrastructure in the area.