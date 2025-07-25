Sign inSubscribe
FBR

IMF rejects Pakistan’s proposal to abolish 4% sales tax on unregistered persons, asks to expand tax base

Fund instructs the government to first register 50,000 new taxpayers before revising the tax

By News Desk
  • Rs2 trillion worth of sales tax fraud attempts seen in the previous year, several cases now under investigation, FBR officials tell Senate panel

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected a proposal by Pakistan to abolish the additional 4% sales tax on unregistered persons, linking its removal to a required expansion of the sales tax base, according to news reports.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, FBR’s Member of Inland Revenue Operations, Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, explained that the IMF instructed that the government must first register 50,000 new taxpayers before revising the tax.

Sarwar said that the 4% additional sales tax, which was introduced to bring unregistered businesses into the tax net, has instead led to businesses avoiding registration while continuing to pass the cost onto consumers. As a result, despite the extra tax burden, many businesses remain outside the formal tax system.

During a meeting, FBR officials discussed the concerns over the new measures, which include the arrest powers granted to the FBR and a provision requiring the inclusion of cash purchases exceeding Rs200,000 in taxable income. These measures have sparked tensions with the business community, which argues that the regulations would encourage harassment and penalize legitimate transactions.

In response, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani assured that the government would not tolerate any misuse of the new powers and would take action against any abuse. He further stated that amendments to the tax laws could not be made before the next budget, but the government was willing to address concerns through explanatory regulations.

FBR officials defended the new measures, noting that the previous year saw over Rs2 trillion worth of sales tax fraud attempts, with several cases now under investigation. However, concerns about the informal nature of the retail sector, along with the broad interpretation of the sector’s definition, remain unresolved, particularly regarding claims of Rs316 billion in quarterly advances from the retail sector.

The meeting also discussed ongoing issues with the taxation of retailers and the implementation of new tax laws. While some business leaders remain skeptical, FBR’s Sarwar emphasized that the government must continue its efforts to curb tax evasion and strengthen the formal economy.

Previous article
FBR extends sales tax returns deadline to August 4, 2025
Next article
Pakistan teams up with Turkiye, Russia for fresh offshore drilling
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Agriculture

Chinese investors irked by slow progress in agricultural partnership under CPEC...

Bureaucratic delays hinder agricultural reforms and modernisation in Punjab as a Chinese delegation explores modern farming technologies and investment opportunities in Punjab

Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market to enter final phase by September, says power minister

Gold price in Pakistan for today, July 25, 2025

Federal govt to approve financing for 50,000 housing units with Rs100 billion allocation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.