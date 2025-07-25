Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Islamabad administration intensifies crackdown on retailers selling sugar above official rates

District authorities targets overcharging vendors in Khanna Pul, G-7, and other areas, arresting offenders and sealing shops

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad district administration has intensified its action against retailers selling sugar above official rates, with several shopkeepers arrested, fined, and their shops sealed in different parts of the city, including Khanna Pul and G-7.

According to a spokesman for the ICT administration, price control magistrates conducted a targeted crackdown against vendors overcharging for sugar. The operation, carried out in multiple sectors of the capital, aimed to enforce the government-notified rates for essential commodities, particularly sugar.

Violations were reported from areas such as Khanna Pul, G-7, G-9, Bhara Kahu, and I-10. Magistrates took immediate action, arresting several individuals on the spot and imposing heavy fines on those found selling sugar at inflated prices.

Shops found repeatedly violating price regulations were sealed on-site. Officials stated that the crackdown was launched in response to complaints from residents about overpriced sugar being sold in markets despite clear government rate notifications.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the public to report any instances of overcharging directly to the administration through helplines or official social media accounts. He emphasized that timely information from citizens could help authorities act swiftly and ensure fair pricing across the city.

Price control magistrates have also been instructed to regularly visit markets and take prompt action upon receiving complaints. They were advised to ensure that traders display the official rate list at their shops and adhere strictly to the pricing guidelines.

In recent weeks, complaints regarding rising sugar prices have increased, prompting authorities to take stricter measures. Shopkeepers and wholesalers have been warned of legal consequences if found violating the price control laws again.

The district administration stated that sugar, being a widely used item, must be sold at official rates, and any attempts to make undue profit at the expense of citizens will be dealt with firmly.

Previous article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, July 25, 2025
Next article
Britain and India sign free trade pact during Modi visit
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

FBR

Unregistered car displaying FBR logo sparks strict directive on vehicle use...

Tax body mandates compliance with vehicle use SOPs after Karachi incident involving unregistered vehicle with FBR logo; disciplinary action warned for misuse

Islamabad to get electric tram service for modern, eco-friendly transport

FBR recovers Rs7.81 billion in penalties from non-filers over five tax years

Britain and India sign free trade pact during Modi visit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.