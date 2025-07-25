Islamabad administration intensifies crackdown on retailers selling sugar above official rates

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad district administration has intensified its action against retailers selling sugar above official rates, with several shopkeepers arrested, fined, and their shops sealed in different parts of the city, including Khanna Pul and G-7.

According to a spokesman for the ICT administration, price control magistrates conducted a targeted crackdown against vendors overcharging for sugar. The operation, carried out in multiple sectors of the capital, aimed to enforce the government-notified rates for essential commodities, particularly sugar.

Violations were reported from areas such as Khanna Pul, G-7, G-9, Bhara Kahu, and I-10. Magistrates took immediate action, arresting several individuals on the spot and imposing heavy fines on those found selling sugar at inflated prices.

Shops found repeatedly violating price regulations were sealed on-site. Officials stated that the crackdown was launched in response to complaints from residents about overpriced sugar being sold in markets despite clear government rate notifications.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the public to report any instances of overcharging directly to the administration through helplines or official social media accounts. He emphasized that timely information from citizens could help authorities act swiftly and ensure fair pricing across the city.

Price control magistrates have also been instructed to regularly visit markets and take prompt action upon receiving complaints. They were advised to ensure that traders display the official rate list at their shops and adhere strictly to the pricing guidelines.

In recent weeks, complaints regarding rising sugar prices have increased, prompting authorities to take stricter measures. Shopkeepers and wholesalers have been warned of legal consequences if found violating the price control laws again.

The district administration stated that sugar, being a widely used item, must be sold at official rates, and any attempts to make undue profit at the expense of citizens will be dealt with firmly.