Islamabad to get electric tram service for modern, eco-friendly transport

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to introduce electric tram buses in Islamabad, providing citizens with advanced transport solutions. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday.

Randhawa directed the completion of a feasibility study for the tram system to facilitate modern bus services on the busiest routes. The trams will feature multiple compartments to accommodate more passengers and will be designed to be accessible to differently-abled individuals and women.

Detailed discussions were held about introducing a state-of-the-art transport system for the citizens of the Federal Capital. The CDA Chairman emphasized that providing modern and efficient transport facilities is a top priority for the CDA.

During the briefing, it was announced that a feasibility report covering financial, operational, and business models is being prepared. The electric bus project, which has already exceeded a daily ridership of 90,000 passengers, has received praise for being eco-friendly, cost-effective, and punctual.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed officers to finalize the feasibility report, focusing particularly on financial sustainability. He emphasized the need for a self-sustaining financial model and the exploration of public-private partnerships.

Clear timelines and operational goals for the tram project were also established. Regarding electric feeder buses, the Chairman directed route selection based on passenger data, prioritizing high-traffic areas.

He also ordered the installation of modern digital screens at terminals, which will display advertisements, schedules, and safety guidelines. To enhance revenue, smart ticketing systems and in-bus advertisements will be introduced. Additionally, electric buses will be allocated for CDA employees.

The meeting also revealed that 140 bus stops are being upgraded, with over 200 new stops to be constructed. These stops will feature digital boards to generate non-fare revenue.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that these initiatives would ensure a modern, efficient, and eco-friendly transport system for Islamabad. They expressed confidence that these projects would transform the city into a cleaner, smarter, and more attractive capital, with citizens contributing to the success of this vision.

The meeting was attended by Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, relevant DGs, representatives from NRTC, and other senior officers.