Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Islamabad to get electric tram service for modern, eco-friendly transport

Capital Development Authority plans electric trams and bus system upgrades, aiming to enhance mobility, sustainability, and accessibility for Islamabad citizens

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to introduce electric tram buses in Islamabad, providing citizens with advanced transport solutions. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday.

Randhawa directed the completion of a feasibility study for the tram system to facilitate modern bus services on the busiest routes. The trams will feature multiple compartments to accommodate more passengers and will be designed to be accessible to differently-abled individuals and women.

Detailed discussions were held about introducing a state-of-the-art transport system for the citizens of the Federal Capital. The CDA Chairman emphasized that providing modern and efficient transport facilities is a top priority for the CDA.

During the briefing, it was announced that a feasibility report covering financial, operational, and business models is being prepared. The electric bus project, which has already exceeded a daily ridership of 90,000 passengers, has received praise for being eco-friendly, cost-effective, and punctual.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed officers to finalize the feasibility report, focusing particularly on financial sustainability. He emphasized the need for a self-sustaining financial model and the exploration of public-private partnerships.

Clear timelines and operational goals for the tram project were also established. Regarding electric feeder buses, the Chairman directed route selection based on passenger data, prioritizing high-traffic areas.

He also ordered the installation of modern digital screens at terminals, which will display advertisements, schedules, and safety guidelines. To enhance revenue, smart ticketing systems and in-bus advertisements will be introduced. Additionally, electric buses will be allocated for CDA employees.

The meeting also revealed that 140 bus stops are being upgraded, with over 200 new stops to be constructed. These stops will feature digital boards to generate non-fare revenue.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that these initiatives would ensure a modern, efficient, and eco-friendly transport system for Islamabad. They expressed confidence that these projects would transform the city into a cleaner, smarter, and more attractive capital, with citizens contributing to the success of this vision.

The meeting was attended by Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, relevant DGs, representatives from NRTC, and other senior officers.

Previous article
FBR recovers Rs7.81 billion in penalties from non-filers over five tax years
Next article
Unregistered car displaying FBR logo sparks strict directive on vehicle use in field formations
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

FBR

Unregistered car displaying FBR logo sparks strict directive on vehicle use...

Tax body mandates compliance with vehicle use SOPs after Karachi incident involving unregistered vehicle with FBR logo; disciplinary action warned for misuse

FBR recovers Rs7.81 billion in penalties from non-filers over five tax years

Britain and India sign free trade pact during Modi visit

Islamabad administration intensifies crackdown on retailers selling sugar above official rates

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.