KP governor, Ethiopian envoy discuss deeper ties in trade, tourism, and climate action

In a meeting held at Governor House Islamabad on Friday, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi discussed expanding cooperation between the two countries in trade, tourism, climate resilience, and cultural exchange.

Ambassador Beker emphasized the historic relationship between Pakistan and Ethiopia, noting that diplomatic ties were established in 1958 and were further strengthened during the tenure of Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1972. He praised the courage of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and admired the natural beauty of regions like Swat.

He highlighted the shared cultural and societal values of both nations, along with the mutual challenges posed by climate change. Stressing the importance of learning from each other’s experiences, he called for a joint strategy to tackle environmental issues.

The ambassador also announced that a delegation from the Green Legacy Forum would soon visit Pakistan, including a stop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He extended an invitation to Governor Kundi to lead a business delegation to Ethiopia to explore investment and trade opportunities.

Governor Kundi welcomed the invitation and assured full support during the upcoming delegation’s visit, including facilitating meetings with local traders and investors. He also pointed to the province’s strategic role as the “Gateway to Asia,” and underscored its immense potential in religious tourism and archaeological heritage, particularly the globally recognized Gandhara civilization.