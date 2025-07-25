Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KP governor, Ethiopian envoy discuss deeper ties in trade, tourism, and climate action

Ambassador invites Governor Kundi to Ethiopia; Green Legacy Forum delegation set to visit Pakistan soon

By Monitoring Desk
Waving flag of Ethiopia and Pakistan

In a meeting held at Governor House Islamabad on Friday, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi discussed expanding cooperation between the two countries in trade, tourism, climate resilience, and cultural exchange.

Ambassador Beker emphasized the historic relationship between Pakistan and Ethiopia, noting that diplomatic ties were established in 1958 and were further strengthened during the tenure of Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1972. He praised the courage of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and admired the natural beauty of regions like Swat.

He highlighted the shared cultural and societal values of both nations, along with the mutual challenges posed by climate change. Stressing the importance of learning from each other’s experiences, he called for a joint strategy to tackle environmental issues.

The ambassador also announced that a delegation from the Green Legacy Forum would soon visit Pakistan, including a stop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He extended an invitation to Governor Kundi to lead a business delegation to Ethiopia to explore investment and trade opportunities.

Governor Kundi welcomed the invitation and assured full support during the upcoming delegation’s visit, including facilitating meetings with local traders and investors. He also pointed to the province’s strategic role as the “Gateway to Asia,” and underscored its immense potential in religious tourism and archaeological heritage, particularly the globally recognized Gandhara civilization.

Previous article
Govt earns Rs 46.73 billion from scrap sale of defunct power plants
Next article
China’s underground Nvidia chip repair industry booms amid US export bans
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.