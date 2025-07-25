KP to auction six new gold mining leases, each valued at Rs 4.22bn

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced it will lease six additional gold mining blocks in the Kohat region, each with a base price of 4.22bn rupees. This follows the earlier leasing of five sites and is part of the province’s strategy to formalise and regulate gold mining activities.

All six mines are located along the Indus River in Kohat. Each lease will be valid for ten years. The Mines and Minerals Department has issued a public notice inviting applications from interested companies. The open auction will take place on 4 August at 11am in Peshawar. The deadline for submitting applications is 28 July.

To qualify, companies must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). They are required to provide a valid National Taxation Number, a non-refundable application fee, and a recent bank statement (not older than two months) showing a minimum balance of 5mn rupees. A call deposit amounting to 10 percent of the reserve price must also be submitted.

Each mining block has a different reserve price based on location. The site near Tawi Banda Khur Darabo Kach in Kohat is valued at 600mn rupees. The block near Rukwan Shakardara is set at 520mn rupees, while Shoroj Shakardara carries a base price of 700mn rupees. Another site near Seen, Shadipur, Chorlakki is valued at 500mn rupees.

The largest reserve price—1bn rupees—has been set for the block covering Chorlakki, Qamar, Ghari Pat, and Khushhal Garh Pul in Kohat. Meanwhile, the site near Khushhal Garh Rassi Qasba and Tawi Banda is priced at 900mn rupees.

This move comes after a province-wide crackdown on illegal gold mining. Last year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued its first large-scale gold lease worth 4.92bn rupees. Officials say the upcoming auction reflects the government’s continued efforts to create a transparent and lawful mining sector.

Authorities have stated that while the goal is economic development, environmental concerns and community interests will be monitored throughout the process. The government maintains that all procedures are being carried out in line with legal and regulatory frameworks.