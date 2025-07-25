Pakistan issues tender for 100,000 tons of sugar amid rising domestic prices

Pakistan’s state-run Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued an international tender to purchase 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar, Reuters reported on Friday, citing European traders. The deadline for submitting price offers is July 31.

On July 8, the Pakistani government approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to ensure price stability in the country. Market analysts noted that retail sugar prices in Pakistan have increased significantly since January.

In a previous tender for 50,000 tons of sugar issued on July 22, Pakistan reportedly received no offers. Traders attributed the lack of responses to the short notice for shipment loading, which was required between August 1-15.

The new tender specifies shipment of 50,000 tons between August 21 and September 5, with another 50,000 tons to be shipped between September 1-15.

For 50,000 tons in ocean shipping containers, shipments are expected to arrive between August 21 and September 10. All sugar shipments should reach Pakistan by September 30, though containerized shipments may arrive up to five days later.

The sugar can be sourced from optional origins, excluding India and Israel.