Pakistani sesame exports to China surge 300% in first six months of 2025

BEIJING: Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China saw an extraordinary 300% year-on-year increase in the first half of 2025, according to a report by China Economic Net. The surge, which has caught the attention of industry observers, is attributed to both a rise in export volume and a more competitive pricing strategy.

From January to June 2025, Pakistan exported 46,029,511 kilograms of sesame seeds to China, generating $57.44 million in revenue, up sharply from 8,608,260 kilograms worth $14.39 million during the same period in 2024.

The average price per kilogram of sesame seeds also saw a decline from $1.67 in the first half of 2024 to $1.24 in 2025, making Pakistani sesame more attractive in the Chinese market.

This significant growth underscores Pakistan’s growing capacity as a reliable supplier, with Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Embassy of Pakistan, pointing out that the surge reflects successful efforts to enhance market access and growing demand in China for quality agricultural products from Pakistan.

Pakistan now ranks as the fourth-largest sesame supplier to China, with Niger leading the list with the highest exports at 348,175,624 kg worth $471.53 million, followed by Togo and Ethiopia.