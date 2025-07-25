PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to EU’s GSP Plus scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, underscoring the significance of the European Union as one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the GSP Plus scheme, which had proved to be mutually beneficial for both sides.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Ambassador of the European Union in Pakistan Riina Kionka who paid a farewell call on him at the Prime Minister’s House.

While congratulating the ambassador on the successful completion of her tenure in Pakistan, the prime minister thanked her for making important contributions towards the strengthening of Pakistan-EU relations.

He particularly appreciated the ambassador’s efforts in ensuring significant support from the EU during the 2022 floods in Pakistan.

He also conveyed his good wishes for EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and said that he looked forward to meeting her at a convenient opportunity in the coming days.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed the important issues between Pakistan and the EU, including domestic political developments.

Ambassador Riina Kionka thanked the prime minister for all the support she had received during her stay in Pakistan and reiterated the EU’s commitment to strengthening its cooperation with Pakistan.

Expressing gratitude for the prime minister’s good wishes, the ambassador said that she would continue to promote stronger Pakistan-EU relations in her next assignment in Brussels.