SBP injects Rs 2.667 trillion through OMO to stabilise market liquidity

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted an Open Market Operation (OMO) on Friday, injecting a total of Rs 2.667 trillion into the market for a period of 7 days. This move aims to stabilise liquidity levels in the market.

Of the total injection, Rs 2.345 trillion was provided through a conventional OMO at an interest rate of 11.01%, while the remaining Rs 322 billion was injected through a Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO at a slightly higher rate of 11.13% for 7 days.

Notably, no bids were received by the SBP for the 14-day tenure during the operation, indicating limited demand for longer-term liquidity from market participants.

This operation highlights the central bank’s continued efforts to manage market liquidity and ensure that short-term funding needs are met, as part of its monetary policy measures.