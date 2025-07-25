SCCI presents concerns over govt’s harsh tax steps in meeting of Senate body

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has proactively presented the business community concerns on 37A, 37B, 21 (S), 8B, SRO-709 (Digital POS integration), and Section 25A penalties during the meeting of Senate Committee on Revenue and Finance.

SCCI urged the government to immediately withdraw harsh tax steps and anti-business proposals from Finance Act 2025-26.

According to details, a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held under chairmanship of the committee chairman Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in the parliament house, said in a statement here on Friday.

Apart from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan, Group leader and FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, member of the chamber’s executive committee Sajjad Zaheer, office bearers and representatives from various chambers of commerce and industry were in attendance during the meeting.

In the meeting, the SCCI leaders firmly opposed several regressive budgetary provisions, including Sections 37A, 37B and collection of additional tax on sale of over Rs200,000 in section 21(S), unjust recruitment of FBR officials under the section 8B, SRO-709 (Digital POS integration), and Section 25A penalties.

The meeting thoroughly deliberated upon the business community reservations on the afore-stated sections and digital invoicing system.

The meeting acknowledged the anomalies, issues and assured corrective action.

It also assured that the implementation of the Digital Invoicing System may be deferred whereas Sections 37A, 37B and 21 (S) of the Finance Act 2025-26 to be modified to bring some sort of relaxation in these sections so that would provide immediate relief to the community.

The SCCI and business leaders on the occasion thanked the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue for its assurance to address the genuine concerns and legitimate demands of the business community.

The SCCI said the outcome reflects the united voice of the business community, strengthened by coordinated advocacy, stakeholder unity, and strategic engagement.

It also reaffirms SCCI’s unwavering commitment to serving businesses through advocacy, engagement, and evidence-based policy recommendations — signaling a path toward growth, sustainability, and mutual understanding among all stakeholders.

The committee chairman Senator Saleem Mandviwalla told the meeting that the government is fully committed to facilitate businesses and remove hurdles for smooth trade and export.