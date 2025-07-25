Sign inSubscribe
Shaza Fatima represents Pakistan at WAIC 2025, advances digital ties with China

IT minister showcases national tech vision in Shanghai; engages Chinese envoy to boost AI and smart city cooperation

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja is leading Pakistan’s delegation at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, where she is presenting the country’s digital development agenda and reaffirming its commitment to emerging technologies.

According to the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Pakistan’s presence at the global forum highlights its ambition to take a more active role in the international AI ecosystem and to build strategic partnerships that drive innovation.

In connection with this outreach, the minister has also held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong to explore avenues for enhanced digital collaboration between Pakistan and China. The discussion focused on joint efforts in smart cities, artificial intelligence, and broader technology partnerships.

Shaza shared Pakistan’s plans to harness digital tools for economic growth and improved service delivery, while Ambassador Jiang reaffirmed China’s support through practical cooperation and expertise-sharing. The engagement paved the way for potential joint projects in skill development, digital infrastructure, and inclusive innovation.

 

Monitoring Desk
