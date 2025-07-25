Siemens Pakistan reports Rs 769 million net profit, a significant turnaround from last year’s loss

ISLAMABAD: Siemens Pakistan Engineering Co. Limited (PSX: SIEM) reported a net profit of Rs 769.05 million(EPS: Rs 93.25) for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2025, marking a significant turnaround from a net loss of Rs 1.56 billion (LPS: Rs 189.02) in the same period last year.

The company’s net sales decreased by 2.37%, reaching Rs 6.43 billion, down from Rs 6.58 billion in the previous year. However, the company managed to reduce its losses with strong gains in financial income and a positive performance in discontinued operations.

The company’s cost of sales increased by 0.63%, leading to an 11.82% decline in gross profit, which amounted to Rs 1.14 billion. Despite the decline, financial income surged by an extraordinary 1729% to Rs 271.99 million, significantly mitigating the rise in financial expenses.

Operating profit dropped sharply by 62.31%, down to Rs 213.4 million, primarily due to higher administrative and marketing expenses. Additionally, the tax burden increased, resulting in a 90.32% decline in profit from continuing operations to Rs 44.97 million.

However, Siemens Pakistan achieved a significant recovery in net profit from discontinued operations, which amounted to Rs 724.09 million, a stark contrast to the Rs 2.02 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.

The basic and diluted earnings per share for the period stood at Rs 93.25, compared to a loss of Rs 189.02 per share in the prior year, reflecting the company’s substantial recovery.