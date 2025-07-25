Sindh government bans parking fees on city roads, introduces Smart Digital Parking

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh on Friday banned parking fees on all city roads in Karachi, in a move to address public concerns over unjustified charges. A notification issued by the government stated that only plazas, private plots, or designated council areas would be allowed to collect parking fees moving forward.

The notification emphasised that necessary actions should be taken according to the Chief Minister’s directions, with reports shared with the concerned department.

In a related development, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is preparing to launch Smart Digital Parking Services across select covered and boundary-enclosed parking zones in the city. The initiative, spearheaded by Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, is part of a broader effort to modernise urban infrastructure and improve urban mobility.

As part of this initiative, the KMC has approved the creation of Smart Parking Zones at 10 key sites across the city, including popular locations such as Sindbad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, and Clifton, among others. This move is expected to streamline parking management and bring technological advancements to Karachi’s transport system.