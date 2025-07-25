Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sindh government bans parking fees on city roads, introduces Smart Digital Parking

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to launch Smart Parking Zones to modernise urban mobility

By Monitoring Desk
TOPSHOT - Commuters are seen in a traffic jam on a street after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on May 18, 2020. / AFP / Asif HASSAN

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh on Friday banned parking fees on all city roads in Karachi, in a move to address public concerns over unjustified charges. A notification issued by the government stated that only plazas, private plots, or designated council areas would be allowed to collect parking fees moving forward.

The notification emphasised that necessary actions should be taken according to the Chief Minister’s directions, with reports shared with the concerned department.

In a related development, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is preparing to launch Smart Digital Parking Services across select covered and boundary-enclosed parking zones in the city. The initiative, spearheaded by Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, is part of a broader effort to modernise urban infrastructure and improve urban mobility.

As part of this initiative, the KMC has approved the creation of Smart Parking Zones at 10 key sites across the city, including popular locations such as Sindbad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, and Clifton, among others. This move is expected to streamline parking management and bring technological advancements to Karachi’s transport system.

Previous article
Atlas Honda reports 38% rise in Q3 profit, fuelled by strong sales growth
Next article
PSX closes higher by 514 points, driven by S&P rating upgrade and investor optimism
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.