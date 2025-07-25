Unregistered car displaying FBR logo sparks strict directive on vehicle use in field formations

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a directive to its field formations to enforce strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the use of newly purchased Honda City cars.

According to media reports, this comes after a recent incident in Karachi, where a car displaying the FBR logo was stopped by traffic police. The vehicle was found to be unregistered, lacked a number plate, and was being operated by an individual who claimed to be an Assistant Commissioner of FBR.

The FBR’s directive, sent to all Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue, Chief Collectors of Customs, and other senior officials, underscores the importance of compliance with vehicle usage protocols.

The tax body has stressed that any violation of these protocols will result in disciplinary action. It has also emphasized that officers must maintain professionalism in all public interactions and that their conduct reflects the institution’s standards.

In response to the Karachi incident, an internal meeting was convened, resulting in several key decisions. FBR vehicles will be allowed to operate only after proper registration and with formal approval. Additionally, the use of FBR vehicles has been restricted to necessary functions, and vehicles with tinted windows are now prohibited.

Field formations have been instructed to ensure their teams understand the importance of adhering to the SOPs and maintaining professionalism at all times.