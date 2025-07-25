US aviation regulators to assess Boeing’s supply chain before lifting 737 MAX rate cap

Boeing has not asked U.S. aviation regulators to lift a cap on 737 MAX production, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said, adding that the agency will evaluate the company’s supply chain before deciding.

The FAA limited production to 38 planes per month after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet in January 2024. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency wants to see improvements across Boeing’s operations before approving any changes.

“We’re going to want to look at the entire supply chain,” Bedford told reporters at an air show, saying he would not be surprised if Boeing requests a rate increase.

Bedford said Boeing’s cultural and operational changes appear to be genuine but remain early. “We want to see long-term trends, healthy workforce, healthy safety culture,” he said. “Then we want to see real factory improvements.”

The FAA is also reviewing certification for the smallest and largest 737 MAX variants, the MAX 7 and MAX 10. Bedford said Boeing understands the value of preventing defects and building planes correctly the first time.

In May, the FAA extended a program that allows Boeing to conduct some inspections on behalf of the agency. Around the same time, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said the company was confident it could increase output to 42 jets per month.

While Bedford acknowledged progress, he said the agency will maintain strict oversight. “It’s all very encouraging, but we’re a long ways away from saying we can let our guard down,” he said.