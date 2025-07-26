Govt revives remittance incentive scheme as inflows hit record $38.3 billion

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered the continuation of Pakistan’s remittance incentive programme, instructing the Ministry of Finance to urgently disburse funds under the Workers’ Remittances Incentive Scheme, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The move comes weeks after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s Deputy Governor Dr. Inayat Hussain reportedly warned that rolling back subsidies aimed at encouraging remittance inflows could discourage overseas Pakistanis from using formal banking channels.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our strength and a valuable asset,” the PM said, according to the PMO. “Their hard-earned remittances play a vital role in Pakistan’s development. These inflows have helped reduce the burden of the import bill and boosted our foreign exchange reserves.”

Shehbaz Sharif added that the government is actively working to streamline remittance procedures and make the system more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly.

SBP data shows that remittances reached a historic high of $38.3 billion in the fiscal year 2024–25 — a 27% increase from $30.25 billion in the previous year.

These home remittances continue to play a crucial role in bolstering Pakistan’s external account, supporting economic activity, and supplementing household incomes across the country.