Pakistan Customs faces backlash over data purge amid transparency concerns

Pakistan Customs has come under criticism following its decision to purge import-export data older than five years from its central digital repository, WeBOC, as part of the transition to the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) platform, according to a news report.

The data purge, initiated in March 2025, aims to streamline the customs data system but has raised concerns about transparency and accountability.

Experts warn that the removal of this data could disrupt statutory audits, particularly those related to oil and gas imports, where audits are conducted after five years to impose surcharges or recover unpaid duties.

Moreover, several ongoing court cases involving customs fraud and misdeclarations, some spanning over five years, could be negatively impacted by the data purge, potentially compromising the pursuit of justice and revenue recovery efforts.

The move has also limited access to older data, with only the deputy collector RMS retaining restricted access to legacy information. This centralization of control over crucial data raises concerns about accountability and the potential for data manipulation, critics argue.

The broader implications of the data purge are significant. The lack of access to historical data may hinder the recovery of revenue, especially in cases where audits and investigations are still in progress. Trade and legal stakeholders are calling for a more cautious approach to ensure that the rights of all parties are preserved and that transparency is maintained throughout the process.

In response to these concerns, industry experts have stressed the need for a well-defined strategy that ensures the integrity of audits and investigations, safeguarding both revenue collection and justice in future cases.