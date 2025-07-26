Pakistan hopeful of striking trade deal with the US in days, says Ishaq Dar

WASHINGTON: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday expressed optimism that a trade deal between Pakistan and the United States could be concluded in just a matter of days, not weeks. Speaking at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, Dar stated that both sides were very close to finalising the agreement, noting that discussions had been productive with teams engaged in virtual meetings and bilateral talks. “It’s not going to be months, not even weeks, I would say (just) days,” Dar said.

The statement came after his bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, though US officials did not offer a specific timeline on the trade deal. Dar mentioned that both nations are working towards building a strong, long-term partnership, and expressed satisfaction with the growing ties between the two countries.

The discussions between Dar and Rubio touched on a wide range of topics, including trade, investment, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and counter-terrorism. Both sides also addressed regional and global matters, with Dar praising the Trump administration for its efforts in easing tensions between Pakistan and India.

Dar emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to cooperation on global forums such as the UN Security Council and reiterated the need for dialogue in the Iran-Israel conflict.

On economic relations, Dar made it clear that Pakistan seeks trade, not aid, and expressed the country’s readiness to offer greater market access to American products. He also invited US investors to explore opportunities, particularly in the mining sector, highlighting the growing potential for collaboration.