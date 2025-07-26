Two bank managers abducted in North Waziristan, banks in Miranshah shut in protest

DI KHAN: In a troubling incident in North Waziristan, unidentified individuals abducted the managers of two private banks along with their vehicle and driver.

According to media reports, the abduction took place in the Harmuz area of Tehsil Mir Ali while the bank managers, a bank staff member, and the driver were traveling from Miranshah to Bannu after completing their duties.

Following the kidnapping, all banks in Miranshah were closed in protest. Local residents have expressed serious concern over the safety of residents and workers in the area.