World Bank VP concludes visit to Pakistan, reaffirms support for key development priorities

The World Bank’s Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP) region, Ousmane Dione, concluded his three-day visit to Pakistan on Friday. This was his first visit to the country since its alignment within the newly expanded World Bank region, according to a press release issued by the World Bank.

During his visit, Dione met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and key members of his government to discuss Pakistan’s development priorities. In his meeting with the Prime Minister, Dione focused on structural reforms needed to enhance economic growth and expedite development efforts in the country.

“It’s a pleasure to be back in Pakistan—a country I had the privilege of working with over a decade ago. This visit has provided me with invaluable insights into how the World Bank Group is partnering with the government to better serve the people of Pakistan,” said Dione.

He added, “In my discussions with Pakistan’s leadership, we explored the country’s key development priorities, the implementation of the new Country Partnership Framework, and the ongoing reform agenda. I am deeply impressed by the government’s commitment to advance human development, foster inclusive economic growth, and create jobs. I look forward to deepening our collaboration in support of Pakistan’s development.”

Dione also met with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. The meetings focused on how the World Bank’s new regional alignment will help Pakistan deliver faster and more effective development support.

During his visit to Karachi, Dione met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon. Discussions centered around flood response, housing and reconstruction efforts, and Sindh’s efforts to combat child stunting.

In his interactions with the Pakistan government and local and international partners, Dione reiterated the World Bank Group’s ongoing commitment to supporting Pakistan in addressing challenges such as child stunting, learning poverty, access to cleaner energy, climate resilience, and air pollution.

Dione was accompanied by Bolormaa Amgaabazar, the World Bank’s new Country Director for Pakistan, Zeeshan Ahmed Sheikh, Country Manager for the International Finance Corporation, Fadia Saadah, Regional Practice Director for Human Development, and Almud Weitz, Regional Practice Director for Infrastructure.