akistan’s exports to Central Asia fall 31.63pc in FY25

Pakistan's exports to Central Asia fall 31.63pc in FY25

Pakistan exports $197.06 million to five Central Asian countries in FY25 and imports $245.09 million from them

By Monitoring Desk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to five Central Asian countries dropped by 31.63 percent in the outgoing fiscal year FY25, while imports from the region increased more than fourfold, according to State Bank of Pakistan data.

Exports to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan fell to $197.06 million in FY25 from $288.23 million in FY24. Imports from the same countries rose sharply to $245.09 million, up from $47.94 million a year earlier.

Most of the imports came from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Kazakhstan remained the top export destination among the five countries, but exports dropped by 47.12 percent to $97.96 million in FY25 from $185.25 million in FY24. Imports from Kazakhstan surged to $129.63 million from just $0.677 million a year ago.

Exports to Uzbekistan fell by 18.17 percent to $63.65 million from $77.79 million, while imports increased by 177.6 percent to $79.23 million from $28.54 million. Exports to Kyrgyzstan declined by 58.26 percent to $3.99 million, compared to $9.56 million last year.

Imports from Kyrgyzstan inched up to $0.571 million from $0.357 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkmenistan grew by 42.73 percent to $1.67 million from $1.17 million, while imports rose by 35.48 percent to $16.57 million from $12.23 million. Exports to Tajikistan increased by 106 percent to $29.79 million in FY25 from $14.46 million in FY24.

Imports from Tajikistan also rose by 211 percent to $19.09 million from $6.13 million.

The government has made efforts to expand trade ties with Central Asia through high-level visits and transit agreements, especially with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Uzbekistan has started using the transit agreement, and Tajikistan imported three truckloads of potatoes under a similar deal last year.

However, these efforts have yet to lead to a significant rise in export volumes.

Pakistan’s annual trade with the Central Asian countries, mostly routed through Afghanistan, remains between $400 million and $500 million, a small share of its overall trade.

