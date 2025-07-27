Sign inSubscribe
Chinese group plans entry into Pakistan’s tech, energy sectors

The group shows interest in telecom towers, data centers, cloud systems, EV charging stations, smart city technologies, and advanced materials

ISLAMABAD: A three-member Chinese delegation led by Lu Jie, founder and chairman of GuoDong Group, expressed interest in investing in Pakistan’s Information and Communication Technology sector during a meeting with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in Shanghai on Sunday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Global Artificial Intelligence Conference.

The delegation showed interest in building telecom towers, data centers, and cloud computing systems in Pakistan. The group also wants to invest in new energy sectors, including electric vehicle charging stations, smart city technologies, and advanced material manufacturing.

The minister welcomed the investment proposals and invited GuoDong Group to visit Pakistan for further discussions with local stakeholders. She assured the delegation of the government’s full support to advance the plans under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Digital Nation Pakistan vision.

