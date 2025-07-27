Government bans road travel to Iran and Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The government has barred Zaireen from travelling to Iraq and Iran by road for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage due to regional security concerns.

The decision was made after consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Balochistan Government, and key security agencies.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in an official statement on Sunday that the restriction is based on safety and national security concerns linked to threats along the land routes. The announcement was made through the minister’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite the ban on road travel, the government will facilitate pilgrims through air travel. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to arrange as many flights as possible to accommodate Zaireen in the coming days.

Officials said the decision aims to ensure public safety while allowing religious pilgrims to continue their journey by other means. Further details on flight schedules and registration procedures are expected to be announced soon.