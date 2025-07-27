Government pushes for higher export processing zone efficiency

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan met with AD Khowaja, the new Chief Executive Officer of the Export Processing Zones Authority, for a discussion on the authority’s performance and future direction.

According to an official statement issued Saturday, the meeting focused on the potential of the authority, the challenges it faces, and ways to improve its competitiveness and effectiveness.

Khan said the authority must align its operations with international standards to attract more investment and increase exports. He also expressed full support for the new CEO’s plans to introduce reforms aimed at raising operational performance to a global level.