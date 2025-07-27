Hanif Abbasi announces major railway reforms and economic measures

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said Pakistan had gained global respect under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir.

Speaking at the “Meet the Press” event at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday, he said the country now stands with confidence on the international stage.

Speaking at the Lahore Press Club, Abbasi said inflation had dropped from 38 percent to zero due to the government’s economic measures. He announced the closure of 10 Independent Power Producers, with 15 more to follow, and promised action against large-scale financial offenders.

He added that the government would crack down on “big crocodiles” looting the country.

Turning to railways, Abbasi outlined efforts to overhaul the sector. He said food quality had been improved, cleaning services had been outsourced at seven stations in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore, and free Wi-Fi had been installed at Lahore Railway Station. Escalators and information desks have been added at stations, while a 105-kilometer track for coal transport will be completed by April 30.

The project is expected to reduce electricity costs from Rs. 15 to Rs. 4.5 per unit.

A new Business Train with Wi-Fi coaches and upgraded dining service will be launched on July 29. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to inaugurate the train.

Abbasi also said an agreement for the Rohri-Karachi rail section is near finalization, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved Rs. 50 billion to upgrade the Lahore-Rawalpindi track. The upgrade is expected to reduce travel time to two hours.

Abbasi said efforts are underway to digitize the railway system. Sixteen banks will be connected to the Railway’s mobile app, and ATMs will be installed at 348 stations.

He confirmed the closure of three railway companies and plans to recall employees on long leave.

He said Pakistan Railways can be profitable if the federal government covers pensions and salaries, and blamed past losses on unnamed individuals rather than the labour force. He highlighted his personal connection to Lahore and said he began his political career as a student, adding that he maintains good relations with journalists.

Abbasi also addressed social and sports development initiatives. The “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness campaign will be extended to Railway colonies. He said cleanliness across the system has improved and emphasized a crackdown on illegal activities, including ticketless travel and smuggling. He warned that anyone found guilty would face imprisonment.

To enhance security, Pakistan Railways has recruited 500 new Railway Police personnel and plans to acquire scanners and metal detectors using its own funds. Abbasi defended outsourcing practices as common in rail operations worldwide and said further modernization measures are under review.

On employment issues, he said contract employees would not be dismissed with a month’s notice. Instead, sanitation workers may be reassigned to their home districts. He also said Pakistan Railways remains operational despite challenges, with services like the Jafar Express and Bolan Express continuing.

Abbasi said overseas Pakistanis now receive respect from countries such as Türkiye and Russia, while China, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, and Bangladesh have supported Pakistan during difficult times. He accused India of engaging in a proxy war in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and alleged that the U.S. confirmed five Indian aircraft were shot down in a recent conflict.

He criticized domestic opponents, claiming they benefited from the country but spoke against it.

He said major reforms are coming and that bureaucracy will no longer be allowed to stall progress.