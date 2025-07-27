IT minister meets Chinese tech firms on fibre, AI, and innovation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held meetings with major Chinese technology companies during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai to promote Pakistan’s digital goals.

In a meeting with PeaceCable International Network, discussions centered on improving connectivity through submarine and terrestrial fibre-optic infrastructure. PeaceCable representatives, including CEO Sun Xiaohua and Sales Director Zhuang Wei, outlined the company’s $24 billion portfolio in submarine cables, fibre, and power systems.

Minister highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “Digital Pakistan” vision and briefed the delegation on the National Fiberisation Policy. She said the government plans to connect 10 million homes with fibre broadband in three years and increase the number of fiberised mobile towers from 14 percent to 60 percent.

She invited PeaceCable to invest in fibre-to-the-home rollout, the optical distribution network market, and terrestrial fibre, assuring full cooperation from the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

In a separate meeting, Khawaja met a Chinese delegation led by Cheng Dong of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. Other participants included Liu Yuangui of Shenlan Technology, Professor Zhao Shanting, and Dr He Bin from the Zhangjiang High-tech City Medical Innovation Research Institute.

The meeting focused on artificial intelligence skill development, digital governance, and cooperation in smart city and medical technology research. Both sides discussed launching an AI skills exchange programme for Pakistani youth and exploring digital tools in coordination with Pakistan’s National IT Board.

Proposals also included joint ventures in health tech, education technology, and financial technology, along with showcasing smart maintenance machinery and AI-powered tools in Pakistan.