KP governor, business leaders push for digital transformation

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from Digital Essential Pakistan (Private) Limited met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday to discuss efforts to support digital transformation, cross-border trade, and investment in the province.

The delegation, led by Chief Executive Officer Lubna Ali, included business figures Mansoor A. Sheikh and Mian Farhan. The group outlined plans to promote “Made in Pakistan” products through local and international exhibitions, help exporters adopt digital tools, and strengthen the global presence of Pakistani industries.

Lubna Ali said Digital Essential Pakistan aims to support youth, women, and marginalized communities through technology, training programs, and international partnerships. She added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the potential to lead the country in digital commerce and innovation.

Governor Kundi welcomed the delegation’s proposals and said public-private partnerships are important for building a digital economy. He said technology and innovation are essential to making Pakistan a strong, export-oriented economy that meets global standards.