Pakistan and UAE begin visa waiver for official and diplomatic passports

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have started implementing a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

The agreement, signed on June 24 by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, became effective on July 25.

According to a post by Dar on X, the new policy is now active at all airports in both countries. Pakistani diplomatic and official passport holders no longer require a visa to enter the UAE, and the same applies to UAE officials entering Pakistan.

Dar said the agreement was signed during his meeting in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Abdullah, where both sides agreed to make the visa waiver operative 30 days after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.

He confirmed that UAE authorities have officially informed him about the activation of the waiver. In his message, Dar also noted that reciprocal arrangements are now operational for UAE passport holders at Pakistani airports.

Earlier, Dar had said that the visa waiver was one of three key memorandums of understanding signed during his visit. The other two cover cooperation in artificial intelligence and the digital economy, and joint investment promotion between the two countries.

The foreign ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development and information technology during their meeting.