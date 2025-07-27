Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and United Nations launch data interpretation workshop

The workshop is designed to help participants use demographic, social and economic data for evidence-based policymaking

By Monitoring Desk

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics is holding a three-day capacity-building workshop on data interpretation and use, starting Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund.

The training, being held at a local hotel, is aimed at planners, statisticians and development professionals from key departments of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The workshop is designed to help participants use demographic, social and economic data for evidence-based policymaking. It will include practical exercises using data from major PBS surveys and censuses such as the Population and Housing Census, PSLM, HIES, LFS, and the Economic and Agriculture Censuses.

Facilitators from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will lead sessions on data visualization, project planning, and preparation of official documents including PC-I, PC-IV and PC-V. The sessions are part of a broader PBS effort to promote data-driven development planning across the country.

Senior Member PBS Muhammad Sarwar Gondal (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) is overseeing the workshop. He urged all relevant stakeholders to participate actively and on time. He said the training supports the country’s goal of strengthening institutional capacity for evidence-based governance as Pakistan works toward meeting its Sustainable Development Goals.

Previous article
SUPARCO announces remote sensing satellite launch from China on July 31
Next article
Hanif Abbasi announces major railway reforms and economic measures
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.