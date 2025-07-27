Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and United Nations launch data interpretation workshop

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics is holding a three-day capacity-building workshop on data interpretation and use, starting Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund.

The training, being held at a local hotel, is aimed at planners, statisticians and development professionals from key departments of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The workshop is designed to help participants use demographic, social and economic data for evidence-based policymaking. It will include practical exercises using data from major PBS surveys and censuses such as the Population and Housing Census, PSLM, HIES, LFS, and the Economic and Agriculture Censuses.

Facilitators from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will lead sessions on data visualization, project planning, and preparation of official documents including PC-I, PC-IV and PC-V. The sessions are part of a broader PBS effort to promote data-driven development planning across the country.

Senior Member PBS Muhammad Sarwar Gondal (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) is overseeing the workshop. He urged all relevant stakeholders to participate actively and on time. He said the training supports the country’s goal of strengthening institutional capacity for evidence-based governance as Pakistan works toward meeting its Sustainable Development Goals.