Prime Minister approves development of digital ecosystem for FBR

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday approved the development of a comprehensive digital ecosystem for the Federal Board of Revenue to strengthen tax administration, improve transparency, and support economic decision-making.

Chairing a high-level meeting on FBR reforms, the prime minister directed authorities to move beyond basic digitisation and build an integrated system that covers the entire economic value chain, from raw material imports and production to manufacturing and final consumer sales.

He said the system must allow real-time monitoring of all transactions and be strong enough to provide direct digital oversight across the value chain. He instructed officials to consult international experts during the implementation process.

Sharif said that the centralised data from the new digital platform should be used to guide economic decisions. He added that expanding the tax base and formalising the economy are necessary steps to reduce the tax burden on citizens.

Officials at the meeting briefed the prime minister on progress made so far in linking FBR’s data into a unified platform that will allow real-time monitoring of economic activity.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial, economic experts, and other senior officials attended the meeting.