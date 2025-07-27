Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Prime Minister approves development of digital ecosystem for FBR

PM Sharif directs authorities to move beyond basic digitisation and build an integrated system that covers the entire economic value chain

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday approved the development of a comprehensive digital ecosystem for the Federal Board of Revenue to strengthen tax administration, improve transparency, and support economic decision-making.

Chairing a high-level meeting on FBR reforms, the prime minister directed authorities to move beyond basic digitisation and build an integrated system that covers the entire economic value chain, from raw material imports and production to manufacturing and final consumer sales.

He said the system must allow real-time monitoring of all transactions and be strong enough to provide direct digital oversight across the value chain. He instructed officials to consult international experts during the implementation process.

Sharif said that the centralised data from the new digital platform should be used to guide economic decisions. He added that expanding the tax base and formalising the economy are necessary steps to reduce the tax burden on citizens.

Officials at the meeting briefed the prime minister on progress made so far in linking FBR’s data into a unified platform that will allow real-time monitoring of economic activity.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial, economic experts, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Previous article
Business community demand 500 basis point cut in interest rate
Next article
Pakistan caps CPEC power project dues at Rs423 billion
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.