Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

UK furniture firms show interest in joint ventures with Pakistan

Rising UK demand for premium, handcrafted furniture matches Pakistan’s strengths in traditional and modern design, says CEO PFC

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: UK-based furniture manufacturers have shown interest in working with the Pakistan Furniture Council to explore joint ventures and promote Pakistani furniture in international markets.

The development came during a visit to London by a PFC delegation led by CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

The delegation is meeting with importers, retailers, and other stakeholders to highlight Pakistani craftsmanship and expand the country’s presence in the global furniture market.

Ashfaq said the rising UK demand for premium, handcrafted furniture matches Pakistan’s strengths in traditional and modern design. He said this creates an opportunity for long-term cooperation and growth in exports.

He also said the council is planning single-country exhibitions in major markets, including the UK, to draw foreign investment and encourage strategic partnerships.

Ashfaq said UK manufacturers value Pakistan’s skilled workforce and cost-effective production, and joint ventures could help boost exports.

He estimated that these partnerships could support the government’s goal of reaching $5 billion in furniture exports by 2030.

Previous article
Cabinet committee approves Green Building and Rainwater Harvesting Codes
Next article
SUPARCO announces remote sensing satellite launch from China on July 31
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.