UK furniture firms show interest in joint ventures with Pakistan

LAHORE: UK-based furniture manufacturers have shown interest in working with the Pakistan Furniture Council to explore joint ventures and promote Pakistani furniture in international markets.

The development came during a visit to London by a PFC delegation led by CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

The delegation is meeting with importers, retailers, and other stakeholders to highlight Pakistani craftsmanship and expand the country’s presence in the global furniture market.

Ashfaq said the rising UK demand for premium, handcrafted furniture matches Pakistan’s strengths in traditional and modern design. He said this creates an opportunity for long-term cooperation and growth in exports.

He also said the council is planning single-country exhibitions in major markets, including the UK, to draw foreign investment and encourage strategic partnerships.

Ashfaq said UK manufacturers value Pakistan’s skilled workforce and cost-effective production, and joint ventures could help boost exports.

He estimated that these partnerships could support the government’s goal of reaching $5 billion in furniture exports by 2030.