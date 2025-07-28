Audit reveals at least 80 official vehicles missing from KP’s Livestock Department

An audit report has revealed that at least 80 government vehicles purchased for various livestock projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are missing from the official records of the KP Livestock and Dairy Development Department, The News reported.

The audit, conducted for the financial year 2023-24, uncovered discrepancies between the vehicles listed by the department and the data provided by the Excise Department. While the department submitted a list of 97 vehicles, cross-checking with excise data showed that 80 additional vehicles, registered under the name of the Director General Livestock, were neither listed in official records nor present in field offices.

The missing vehicles include 1 Suzuki Bolan, 10 Wagon-Rs, 1 Toyota Gli, 9 Toyota Hilux, and 59 vehicles of unidentified types. The Excise data reviewed, which covers the period from 2007 to 2021, indicates that the scale of missing vehicles could be higher, as records post-2021 were not available for review.

The audit suggests that the missing vehicles may be in use by unauthorised individuals and points to weak administrative controls within the department. Despite bringing the issue to the department’s attention in December 2024, no formal response was received, and a request for a departmental accounts committee meeting in January 2025 was not convened.

Following the findings, the audit has recommended a special audit to trace the vehicles and identify those responsible for the lapse.

KP’s Provincial Minister for Livestock, Fazal Hakim, confirmed the issuance of recovery letters and announced that an inquiry committee has been formed under the Secretary of Livestock to investigate the matter.