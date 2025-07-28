Sign inSubscribe
Aurangzeb departs for Washington to seal Pakistan–US trade agreement

Final phase of bilateral dialogue focuses on tariffs, investment, and a broader economic framework

By Monitoring Desk

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has departed for the United States to lead final negotiations aimed at concluding the ongoing Pakistan US trade dialogue, the finance ministry confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The visit follows several rounds of technical discussions launched in May when Aurangzeb and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer opened talks via a teleconference on reciprocal tariffs. The talks began after the United States proposed a 29 percent duty on Pakistani exports  a move that was later temporarily suspended to allow for negotiations.

By July, discussions in Washington had reached an advanced stage, with Aurangzeb calling the dialogue “very constructive” and highlighting both sides’ commitment to resolving pending issues and shaping a long-term economic partnership.

During his visit, the finance minister is expected to hold high-level meetings with senior US officials, including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Greer. “The aim is to formalise a comprehensive trade agreement expected to yield mutual economic benefits for both nations,” the finance ministry said.

The ministry underscored that strong trade and economic relations remain the backbone of Pakistan–US ties. It noted that the United States continues to be Pakistan’s largest trading partner and expressed Islamabad’s interest in expanding collaboration beyond traditional goods.

“Pakistan is eager to expand cooperation into non-traditional sectors such as information technology, agriculture, and minerals  all offering significant growth potential,” the ministry added.

The statement concluded by emphasizing Pakistan’s push to attract US investment in critical sectors like energy and mining, as part of a broader effort to reshape bilateral economic engagement.

Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to deeper economic cooperation amid reform push
ABAD calls for single-digit interest rate ahead of SBP’s monetary policy meeting
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

Profit by Pakistan Today
