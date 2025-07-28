Bahria Town auction: IHC to hear plea for lifting stay order before August 7,petition filed by NAB

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to respondents in a case seeking to vacate a stay order on the auction of Bahria Town’s properties, with a hearing scheduled before the planned auction date of August 7.

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif. The petition was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which argued that the stay was obstructing recovery efforts following a failed plea bargain.

Appearing before the court, NAB Prosecutor Rafi Maqsood explained that although the accused had agreed to a plea bargain, the settlement amount had not been paid. NAB subsequently requested property details, but this move was challenged in a trial court. After the petition was dismissed there, the respondents approached the IHC, which granted a stay.

Chief Justice Dogar remarked during proceedings that a similar case had also been filed in the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court. NAB’s counsel said the Rawalpindi Bench had directed petitioners to appear before the auction committee and had rejected their attempt to rely on the IHC’s stay order.

Responding to NAB’s request to lift the stay before the August 7 auction, the IHC bench agreed to schedule the next hearing ahead of the deadline. The Chief Justice warned that if the respondents failed to appear at the next hearing, the matter would proceed in accordance with the law.

The court adjourned the case until August 4.