FIA to investigate missing luxury vehicle designated for foreign dignitaries

The federal government has instructed the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate an inquiry into the disappearance of a government vehicle assigned for the use of foreign dignitaries, according to a news report.

The Cabinet Division, after an internal inquiry, has requested the FIA to investigate the involvement of four individuals in the alleged theft or loss of a vehicle from the Car Pool Section, which is designated for diplomatic use.

The individuals identified for investigation include Muhammad Amir Qureshi, Section Officer at CPC, Cabinet Division; Rashid Saleem Bhatti, Section Officer at the Maritime Affairs Division; Muhammad Bashir, a driver at the Cabinet Division; and Irshad Ali Shah, Transport Supervisor at the Cabinet Division.

Reports suggest that a former Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Division may also be involved. Allegedly, Section Officer Amir Qureshi handed over the vehicle to a woman on instructions from the then Joint Secretary (Administration). The woman was later stopped by Islamabad police while trying to enter the Diplomatic Enclave with the vehicle, without proper clearance.

The former Joint Secretary has claimed to have no knowledge of the vehicle’s current location, with further clarification expected from the FIA investigation.

The Cabinet Division’s Car Pool Section manages a fleet of over 400 luxury vehicles, primarily used by the Prime Minister, cabinet members, and for transporting foreign dignitaries during official visits.