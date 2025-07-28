Sign inSubscribe
Government reaffirms commitment to Workers’ Remittances Incentive Scheme

PM Shehbaz Sharif praises overseas Pakistanis for record remittance contributions, strengthening the economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting overseas Pakistanis by continuing the Workers’ Remittances Incentive Scheme, ensuring funds are released immediately by the Ministry of Finance.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister emphasized the invaluable contribution of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan’s economic stability and growth, describing them as the country’s strength and most precious asset. He noted that in fiscal year 2025, remittances sent by overseas workers and businesspeople reached a historic high of $38.3 billion.

This record inflow of remittances not only helped Pakistan achieve a current account surplus for the first time in 14 years but also played a crucial role in managing the rising import bill and boosting the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

PM Sharif assured that the government is focused on removing barriers in remittance channels and enhancing the system’s efficiency and accessibility to benefit overseas Pakistanis.

