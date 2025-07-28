Musadik Malik orders urgent overhaul of GMO soybean regulations in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik has called for an urgent revamp of Pakistan’s regulatory framework governing GMO soybean meal imports, citing the need for science-based decisions to bolster food security and agricultural resilience.

Chairing a high-level committee meeting in Islamabad, Dr. Malik stressed that future policymaking on agricultural imports and biotechnology must be grounded in rigorous scientific analysis, not assumptions.

He pointed to Pakistan’s underperforming soybean yields compared to global standards and raised concerns over why domestically produced soybean seed and meal remain costlier than imported alternatives.

“We cannot afford to make uninformed choices. Our agriculture policy must be guided by facts, not assumptions,” the Minister stated, directing relevant departments to conduct a comparative analysis of local versus international soybean yields and production costs.

In addition to economic concerns, Dr. Malik flagged key biosafety risks, particularly the potential for gene escape—a phenomenon where genetic material from GMO crops could unintentionally spread to indigenous or non-GMO varieties, potentially disrupting ecosystems and native agriculture.

To address these risks, he called for the urgent formulation of safety protocols aimed at protecting biodiversity and ensuring crop integrity.

As part of this science-led overhaul, Dr. Malik appointed Prof. Kosar Abdullah Malik to convene a national conference within ten days, bringing together researchers and biotechnology experts to advise on future seed and genetic modification policies.

In a bold directive, the Minister also ordered the finalization and enforcement of a comprehensive biosafety and biotechnology regulatory framework within 90 days, terming it essential for sustainable agricultural development.

“This is critical to ensure sustainable agricultural development, protect biodiversity, and secure our food systems,” he emphasized.

Pakistan continues to rely heavily on imported soybean meal, primarily used in poultry and livestock feed, due to limited domestic production capacity.