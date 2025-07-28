OGRA pushes digital enforcement as 15,000 oil tankers go GPS-tracked

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) convened a high-level virtual session on Monday with stakeholders from Pakistan’s oil industry to assess progress and align on the future roadmap for the nationwide Track & Trace System aimed at reforming the petroleum supply chain.

The interactive session, held via Zoom, forms a key part of OGRA’s broader digital transformation agenda focused on improving transparency, safety, and operational efficiency in the oil sector, according to an official news release.

OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan chaired the session, alongside Member Oil Zain Ul Abideen and Member Finance Shakeel Ahmed. A detailed presentation was delivered outlining the system’s operational design, implementation strategy, and intended regulatory outcomes.

More than 100 stakeholders participated, including the Director General Explosives, Director General Oil, and the Chairman of the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC). Leading refineries and major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs)—such as PSO, PARCO, Wafi Energy, Gas & Oil Pakistan, Be Energy, Puma Energy, Zoom, Euro Oil, Fossil Energy, and PGL—were also in attendance.

Chairman Masroor Khan emphasized the urgent need for digitalization to modernize Pakistan’s oil logistics infrastructure, curb illegal activities, and improve safety compliance. He called on all industry players to actively collaborate with OGRA in delivering this national initiative.

Addressing the participants, Member Oil Zain Ul Abideen elaborated that the Track & Trace System will monitor fuel movement from refineries and import terminals to depots, tank lorries, and retail outlets. The system is designed to integrate ERP platforms, GPS tracking, and centralized dashboards to enable real-time monitoring and enforce data-driven regulation.

OGRA’s team shared that 29 OMCs have already deployed ERP systems, and around 15,000 tank lorries are now fitted with GPS devices, forming the digital backbone for upcoming full-scale enforcement. These advancements are expected to help eliminate fuel smuggling, illegal decantation, and other supply chain violations.

The session concluded with a reaffirmation of OGRA’s commitment to building a transparent, secure, and accountable petroleum distribution system in Pakistan.