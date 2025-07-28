Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan inflation projected to remain steady amid economic growth and external stability

Finance Division reports inflation decline, with agriculture and manufacturing showing signs of recovery

By Monitoring Desk


Pakistan’s inflation is projected to stay within a range of 3.5% to 4.5% despite risks posed by recent heavy rains that may disrupt agricultural yields and supply chains, according to the Finance Division’s Monthly Economic Update & Outlook for July 2025.

For fiscal year 2025, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) averaged 4.5%, a notable improvement from last year’s 23.4%. In June 2025, year-on-year inflation stood at 3.2%, down from 12.6% in June 2024, while monthly inflation rose by 0.2%, following a decline in May.

The reduction in inflation was mainly driven by a 10.6% drop in perishable food prices and a 3.3% decrease in housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel costs. However, inflationary pressures persisted in sectors like health (12.2%), education (10.1%), and clothing & footwear (8.9%).

Pakistan’s economy continued to show resilience with real GDP growth of 2.68% in FY2025. The agriculture sector rebounded, supported by a 16.6% increase in agricultural credit disbursements and a 20% rise in agricultural machinery imports. Crop offtake improved with a 20.1% increase in urea and DAP usage.

The country’s large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector also showed recovery, posting a 7.9% month-on-month and 2.3% year-on-year growth in May 2025, driven by textiles, beverages, petroleum, and automobiles. Cement dispatches increased by 2.1% to 46.2 million tonnes in FY2025.

Externally, Pakistan recorded a $2.11 billion surplus in the current account, the first in 14 years, supported by record remittances of $38.3 billion and a 4.2% rise in exports. Foreign direct investment (FDI) grew by 4.7%, with notable inflows into the power and financial sectors.

On the fiscal front, Pakistan achieved positive results with the fiscal deficit narrowing to 3.7% of GDP, while tax revenues grew by 26.3% and non-tax revenues surged by 62.7% year-on-year. The policy rate was kept at 11% in June 2025, as inflation remained controlled and reserves stabilized.

Looking ahead, Pakistan’s economy is projected to grow by 4.2% in FY2026, with a continued focus on macroeconomic stability and structural reforms.

