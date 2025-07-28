Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to deeper economic cooperation amid reform push

United States Chargé d’Affaires Elizabeth Horst met with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad on Monday to reaffirm the positive trajectory of economic ties between Pakistan and the United States, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting was described as an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and build on the growing collaboration between the two countries. Minister Aurangzeb thanked the United States for its long-standing economic support, particularly its role in stabilizing Pakistan’s macroeconomic framework over the last 18 months.

Recalling his recent visit to Washington, DC, Aurangzeb said he held productive meetings with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer. He noted that these engagements helped inject healthy momentum into bilateral relations and reaffirmed the United States’ position as Pakistan’s largest trading partner.

The finance minister emphasized Pakistan’s intent to expand the scope of cooperation beyond traditional sectors. He highlighted emerging opportunities for investment in information technology, minerals, and agriculture, calling these areas critical for mutually beneficial growth.

Aurangzeb also briefed the US envoy on Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators, which include recent upgrades in sovereign credit ratings and rising investor confidence. He underscored structural reforms being introduced in taxation and the energy sector as part of the government’s long-term economic growth strategy.

In addition, the minister shared updates on Pakistan’s participation in Middle Eastern capital markets and outlined plans for future global financial engagement. These include the issuance of Pakistan’s first Panda bond and upcoming ventures into Eurobond and US dollar-denominated markets.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening bilateral economic cooperation and building on recent progress across multiple sectors.