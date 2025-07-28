Pre-bookings open for Sazgar’s HAVAL H6 plug-in hybrid

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited has commenced pre-bookings for its first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), the HAVAL H6 Hi4 1.5L AT AWD Turbo PHEV, with the locally assembled (CKD) version expected to roll out in August 2025.

According to a material disclosure filed with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the company also plans to introduce two more PHEV models, the TANK-500 Hi4-T 4X4 2.0L Turbo AT PHEV (SUV) and the CANNON ALPHA Hi4-T 4X4 2.0L Turbo AT PHEV (pickup truck), with their CKD rollouts expected before March 31, 2026.

Following the filing, Sazgar’s share price saw an immediate uptick on the PSX. At the time of filing, the stock was trading around Rs. 1,281.50. It quickly surged and reached Rs. 1,317.00 as of the writing of this report.

During the trading session, the stock opened at Rs. 1,252.00, touched an intraday high of Rs. 1,328.80, and recorded a low of Rs. 1,250.00. The total trading volume stood at 597,313 shares.

Incorporated in Pakistan in 1991 and converted into a public limited company in 1994, Sazgar Engineering Works is involved in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, auto parts, and household electric appliances. The company has announced plans to produce hybrid vehicles as part of its product line.