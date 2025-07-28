Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab govt to launch electric green bus service in Sargodha division to promote eco-friendly transport

New service to begin on August 14, offering free travel for senior citizens, students, and people with disabilities.

By News Desk

The Punjab government has announced the launch of a modern electric green bus service in the Sargodha division, aimed at providing environmentally friendly and affordable transportation.

Khalid Mahmood, Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), confirmed that the first phase will see 48 electric buses in operation across the division. Twelve buses will serve Khushab, six each will operate in Mianwali and Bhakkar, with the service set to begin on August 14.

As part of the initiative, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students will be able to travel for free. Mahmood expressed optimism that the service would improve public transport and contribute to greener urban mobility across the region.

Previous article
Trump supports TikTok but wants U.S. ownership, says U.S. commerce secretary
Next article
U.S. and EU reach trade deal with 15% tariff on most goods
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.