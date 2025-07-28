Punjab govt to launch electric green bus service in Sargodha division to promote eco-friendly transport

The Punjab government has announced the launch of a modern electric green bus service in the Sargodha division, aimed at providing environmentally friendly and affordable transportation.

Khalid Mahmood, Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), confirmed that the first phase will see 48 electric buses in operation across the division. Twelve buses will serve Khushab, six each will operate in Mianwali and Bhakkar, with the service set to begin on August 14.

As part of the initiative, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students will be able to travel for free. Mahmood expressed optimism that the service would improve public transport and contribute to greener urban mobility across the region.