SECP announces shift to T+1 settlement cycle at PSX to enhance market efficiency



The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has officially announced that February 9, 2026, will mark the transition from the current T+2 to a T+1 settlement cycle for securities traded on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). This shift is expected to significantly enhance investor experience by reducing credit, market, and liquidity risks in securities transactions.

The move positions Pakistan among the early global adopters of the T+1 settlement cycle, a notable step in modernizing the country’s financial markets. The announcement was made at a ceremony held at the PSX Building in Karachi, attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from PSX, NCCPL, CDC, securities brokers, banks, and industry associations.

At the ceremony, SECP Chairman emphasized the importance of this transition, with additional remarks from Ms. Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson of PSX, and Mr. Naveed Qazi, CEO of NCCPL, who also shared their views on the positive impact this change will have on market efficiency and investor confidence.

This transition is expected to streamline trading processes, reduce settlement delays, and create a more dynamic environment for investors, contributing to the overall growth of Pakistan’s capital markets.