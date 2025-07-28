Supernet subsidiary signs reseller agreement with Arabsat for managed satellite services

Phoenix Global FZE (PGF), a wholly owned subsidiary of Supernet Limited, has entered into a reseller agreement with Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat) to offer Arabsat’s Managed Satellite Services across its entire coverage area.

Supernet Limited disclosed this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The agreement entails, SupernetGlobal brand name of Phoenix Global FZE, becoming an Authorized Reseller of Arabsat managed satellite services in the entire coverage area of Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The service offerings include managed satellite bandwidth and capacity, connectivity solutions for enterprise and government sectors, and customized services leveraging Arabsat’s multi-band satellites enabling businesses to benefit from highly reliable, secure, and scalable satellite services.

According to the company, this collaboration enables SupernetGlobal to expand its service portfolio, strengthen its regional presence, and deliver high-quality satellite connectivity solutions to its target market as the coverage of Arabsat’s fleet of satellites aligns with the SupernetGlobal’s target market.

This partnership, in addition to the company’s previously announced partnership with Azercosmos, positions the company well to offer meaningful services and choices to its customers across the wider region by leveraging its regional partnerships and business teams.

Phoenix Global FZE, registered in the UAE and operating under the brand name of SupernetGlobal, spearheads Supernet’s strategic initiative of expanding services across the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa. The company was set up in 2018 and has established itself as a trusted provider of ICT solutions and services.

Arabsat was founded in 1976 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Arabsat is among the region’s top satellite operators, providing broadcast, telecommunication, and broadband services to millions of users in over 100 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.