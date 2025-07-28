Sign inSubscribe
U.S. smartphone market grows 1% as Indian-made phones gain ground

India becomes top smartphone manufacturing hub for U.S. market in Q2 as trade tensions and tariffs with China prompt supply chain shifts

By Monitoring Desk

Smartphone makers increased shipments from India to the United States in the second quarter of 2025, as trade tensions and tariffs between the U.S. and China led companies to adjust their supply chains, according to research firm Canalys.

The share of U.S. smartphone shipments assembled in China dropped to 25%, down from 61% a year earlier. In contrast, Indian-made smartphone shipments grew 240% year-on-year.

Apple moved more iPhone production to India to avoid higher import costs, a decision that faced criticism from President Donald Trump, who warned of new tariffs if the company did not manufacture in the U.S.

India became the top manufacturing hub for smartphones sold in the U.S. for the first time in the second quarter.

Despite the supply shift, the overall U.S. smartphone market grew just 1% in the second quarter. Vendors had front-loaded inventories to manage tariff risks, but demand remained weak.

iPhone shipments declined 11%, while Samsung shipments rose 38% during the quarter.

