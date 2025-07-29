Sign inSubscribe
CDNS reduces return rates on National Savings Schemes from July 28

New rates include 10.68% for Regular Income Certificates and 12.96% for Behbood Savings Certificates

By News Desk
Saving money concept preset by Male hand putting money coin stack growing business. Arrange coins into heaps with hands, content about money.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has announced a reduction in the rates of return for several National Savings Schemes (NSS), effective July 28, 2025. This adjustment affects several savings products, including Regular Income Certificates, Short Term Savings Certificates, and Special Savings Accounts.

The current rate for the Regular Income Certificate has decreased to 10.68%, down by 48 basis points from the previous rate of 11.16%. The Short Term Savings Certificates rate is now 10.14%, a reduction of 26 basis points from 10.40%.

For the Behbood Savings Certificate, the profit rate has dropped to 12.96%, marking a 24 basis points decrease from 13.20%. Similarly, Pensioners Benefit Accounts and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts now yield 12.96%, both seeing a 24 basis points reduction from the previous rate of 13.20%.

The Special Savings Certificates rate is revised to 10.40%, down by 20 basis points from the previous rate of 10.60%. The Special Savings Account also experiences a similar decrease, now offering 10.40%, compared to the prior 10.60%.

Rates for Defence Savings Certificates stand at 11.61%, reduced by 15 basis points from 11.76%. Both Serwa Islamic Saving Account and Serwa Islamic Term Account have a revised rate of 9.94%, showing a 19 basis points decline from 9.75%.

The revised profit rates will be applicable for all investments made after July 28, 2025.

