CDNS reduces returns on National Savings Schemes effective July 28, 2025

Several NSS rates drop, including key certificates and savings schemes

By News Desk
National Savings


The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has announced a reduction in the rates of return on several of its National Savings Schemes (NSS), effective from July 28, 2025.

According to a report by brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL), the rate for the Short Term Savings Certificate (STSA) has decreased by 26 basis points (bps), now standing at 10.14%.

Similarly, the return on Regular Income Certificates (RIC) has been lowered by 48bps to 10.68%, down from the previous rate of 11.16%.

The Defence Saving Certificates (DSC) will now offer a return of 11.61%, following a 15bps reduction. The return on Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC) has also been reduced by 24bps to 12.96%.

Additionally, the rates for Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA) and Shuhda Family Welfare Account (SFWA) have both dropped by 24bps to 12.96%.

On the other hand, the Special Savings Certificate (SSC) and Special Savings Account (SSA) will now offer a return of 10.4%, down by 20bps each.

However, the return on Serwa Islamic Saving Account (SISA) and Serwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) has increased by 19bps, now standing at 9.94% each.

The National Savings Organisation, which is Pakistan’s largest financial institution, manages a portfolio exceeding Rs3.4 trillion and serves over 4 million customers through its network of 376 branches across the country. CDNS plays a critical role in financing the government’s budgetary deficits and supporting infrastructure projects.

News Desk
