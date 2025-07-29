CDNS reduces returns on National Savings Schemes effective July 28, 2025



The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has announced a reduction in the rates of return on several of its National Savings Schemes (NSS), effective from July 28, 2025.

According to a report by brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL), the rate for the Short Term Savings Certificate (STSA) has decreased by 26 basis points (bps), now standing at 10.14%.

Similarly, the return on Regular Income Certificates (RIC) has been lowered by 48bps to 10.68%, down from the previous rate of 11.16%.

The Defence Saving Certificates (DSC) will now offer a return of 11.61%, following a 15bps reduction. The return on Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC) has also been reduced by 24bps to 12.96%.

Additionally, the rates for Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA) and Shuhda Family Welfare Account (SFWA) have both dropped by 24bps to 12.96%.

On the other hand, the Special Savings Certificate (SSC) and Special Savings Account (SSA) will now offer a return of 10.4%, down by 20bps each.

However, the return on Serwa Islamic Saving Account (SISA) and Serwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) has increased by 19bps, now standing at 9.94% each.

The National Savings Organisation, which is Pakistan’s largest financial institution, manages a portfolio exceeding Rs3.4 trillion and serves over 4 million customers through its network of 376 branches across the country. CDNS plays a critical role in financing the government’s budgetary deficits and supporting infrastructure projects.